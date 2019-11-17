Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh film earns Rs 14 crore so far

Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra - Tara Sutaria - Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan is faring well at the ticket window and is expected to post better numbers in terms of collections over the weekend. The masala potboiler has earned Rs 7 crore on its second day i.e., Saturday, according to Boxofficeindia's report.

The film also earned Rs 7.03 crore on its first day i.e., Friday and is expected to do decent business on its day two and three (Saturday and Sunday).

Marjaavaan which initially received mixed reviews from critics has been appreciated by the film fraternity for being a "masala entertainer".

Marjaavaan released on 2,922 screens across the country and largely earned from small multiplexes in India, whereas, it did ordinary business in big multiplexes in metros. The film did well in UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nizam and Hyderabad (CP Berar, Nizam), as reported by Boxofficeindia.

The film is likely to witness strong growth in Tier-2 and Tier-2 cities, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ? 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz," he tweeted.

However, despite being pitted against Ayushmann Khurran's Bala, Marjaavaan got off to a good start at the ticket window.

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, "Marjaavaan" is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The movie is a revenge saga starring Tara Sutaria as the female lead. She plays a mute girl in the film.

Sidharth plays the role of a local goon named Raghu in Marjaavaan who falls in love with Zoya (Tara's character). Reiteish who plays the role a vertically challenged man named Vishnu, is the antagonist in the film. Raghu and Zoya's love story gets disrupted by the entry of Vishnu. What follows next is how Vishnu turns the worlds of these two love birds upside down and Raghu's fight for his love Zoya.

