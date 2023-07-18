‘Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One’ day 6 box office collection: Tom Cruise film hit by Monday blues 

Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One earnings: Tom Cruise’s latest spy action film Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One, also known as Mission Impossible 7, has been hit by Monday blues at the ticket counters. After a blockbuster five-day-long weekend, Mission Impossible 7 has earned around Rs 5 crore in India on its first Monday, as per initial estimates. With this, the film has collected a total of Rs 68.50 crore as of its first Monday.

Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One has collected Rs 12.30 crore on its first day, Rs 8.75 crore on its first Thursday, Rs 9.15 crore on its first Friday, Rs 16 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 17.30 crore on its first Sunday and Rs 17.30 crore on its first Sunday, as per industry trade portal Sacnilk.

In India, the film had overall theatre occupancy of 14.73 per cent in English and 11.35 per cent in Hindi respectively.

In terms of global box office collections, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One collected $78.5 million over the five days since its release on July 12, as per researcher Comscore. Previous Mission Impossible instalments went from $44.9 million to $78.8 million in their first five days, as per the researcher.

This is lower than Paramount’s projections for the Tom Cruise film. Paramount has projected $90 million in terms of Mission Impossible 7’s box office collections for that stretch.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One has an IMDb rating of 8.1/10 at the time of writing this story. The film has an impressive critics score of 96 per cent and an audience score of 94 per cent respectively on Rotten Tomatoes.

Produced at a cost of around $290 million, the film focuses on Ethan Hunt and his IMF team who must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Mission Impossible 7 features Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, nad Rebecca Ferguson in significant roles.

