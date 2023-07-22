Oppenheimer box office collection day 1: Christopher Nolan's film beats Barbie in India, collects over Rs 13 cr

The highly-anticipated film 'Oppenheimer', based on the life of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, was released worldwide on Friday, July 21. Helmed by Christopher Nolan, the film had a great start in India and managed to collect over Rs 13.50 crore on its first day, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Produced by Universal Pictures, Syncopy Inc, and Atlas Entertainment, Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy (who plays the lead), Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon in key roles.

Oppenheimer is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning biography called 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer' that revolves around the life and accomplishments of J Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by Cillian Murphy. J Robert Oppenheimer is famously known as the physicist who spearheaded the Manhattan Project, a pivotal endeavor during World War II to develop an atomic bomb.

The film opened up to good responses from the audiences as well as film experts. Noted trade analyst Komal Nahta in his review said, "The story is pretty interesting not only because of the genius of Oppenheimer but also because of the politics that followed the first nuclear bomb he made."

"Cillian Murphy does an extraordinary job in the titular role, essaying it with its different shades, to perfection. Oppenheimer is a sureshot box-office winner for the engaging human drama in the second half," he added.

Trade analyst Nishit Shaw said Oppenheimer is yet another testimony to the fact that Christopher Nolan knows how to express himself through his narration and storytelling and is the best in business.

"Brilliant sound design and great performances. The driving forces are the dialogues and the immaculate background score. The subject matter of the film might not appeal to everybody, but for the chosen subject, this is probably the best film so far," he wrote.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer released alongside Greta Gerwig's comedy-fantasy film 'Barbie', starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film, which also received good reviews on its opening, had a decent share at the Indian box office on the opening day.

As per Sacnilk, Barbie earned Rs 5 crore in India on its first day.

