'Pathaan' box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller storms past Rs 600 cr worldwide

Pathaan has been creating waves at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer has successfully crossed the Rs 600 crore mark in just six days at the worldwide box office, as per trade experts.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the YRF spy thriller has minted Rs 600 crore in just six days at the worldwide box office. "Holding very well on weekdays..," he said.

#Pathaan crosses ₹ 600 Crs WW Gross in 6 days.. 🔥



Holding very well on weekdays.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 31, 2023

Back in India, the film has managed to surpass the Rs 300 crore mark as of now. On January 30, which was the first Monday after an extended weekend, Pathaan is estimated to have earned around Rs 25 crore (net) in India.

#Pathaan early estimates for Day 6 All-India Nett would be ₹ 25 Crs..



Will cross ₹ 300 Crs Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 31, 2023

After the massive box office success of Pathaan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday thanked the audience for bringing life back to the cinema.

"We make films to spread happiness and joy. We want to spread happiness, love, kindness, and brotherhood. If we say things in the film, none of it is to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment. We love you, that's why we make a film,” he said at a press conference.

The Siddharth Anand directorial, which is produced by Yash Raj Films, is the fourth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. On January 25, 2023, the film was released, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, a RAW field agent, while Deepika Padukone plays ISI agent Rubina. John Abraham plays the tough opponent Jim.

The film is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office.

Pathaan has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the 250-crore club in just five days. So far as the India business is concerned, Pathaan has outpaced top films like KGF 2, Baahubali 2, Dangal, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai to enter the Rs 250 crore club in merely five days.

The most notable record broken by Pathaan at the North American box office is that it had the highest opening day take for a Hindi-language production on January 25, as per Variety. The action-espionage thriller had the best per-theatre average of any recently-released film in North America, grossing an estimated $1.86 million on its opening day in 694 sites.

Also Read: 'Deepika is Amar, I'm Akbar, John is Anthony’: Shah Rukh Khan's message on unity amid Pathaan success