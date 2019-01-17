Petta Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajkinikanth's movie is a money-spinner; inches towards Rs 150 crore

Riding high on the success of 2.0, Rajinikanth released his latest offering, Petta, last week. Petta released on the same day as Ajith's Viswasam leading trade analysts to dub this competition as the clash of the titans. It indeed has proven to be one. Both the movies have performed well, thanks to the Pongal holidays that managed to usher audiences to the theatres.

While Ajith's Viswasam has maintained its stronghold in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth's magic propelled Petta ahead of its competition in other parts of the country as well as in the international box office. According to reports, Petta has raked in Rs 138 crore worldwide so far. The coming weekend is likely to help Petta make it to Rs 150 crore.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Petta made $73,334 on Tuesday from 176 locations, taking the gross collection to $2,043,378.

Not only the film, Petta's soundtrack is also superhit. According to Sony Music, the Petta album has been streamed for a record 1 crore times.

Petta has attracted viewers not only because it is a Rajinikanth film but because director Karthik Subbaraj promised to bring back vintage Rajinikanth back to the screen. As it appears, he fulfilled his promise. "I wanted to show his style on screen. I wanted to watch it on screen. I was not only a fan but a director too who was watching his idol performing. Every moment was great," Subbaraj had said before the Petta's release.

However, the movie could not match up to the opening day collections of 2.0 and Kaala. On the first day of its release, Petta earned Rs 1.12 crore in Chennai. It is expected that Petta will make only Rs 1 crore on Day 2. Kaala, on the other hand, had made Rs 1.44 crore in Chennai on Day 2.

Petta stars Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, M Sasikumar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

