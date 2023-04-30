Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection Day 2: Mani Ratnam's film enters Rs 100 crore club worldwide

Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', which hit the theatres on April 28, is growing from strength to strength at the global box office. According to industry sources, the film has already managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in terms of global box office collection, merely two days after its release.

"#PonniyinSelvan2 enters the elite Rs 100 cr club," trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted.

#PonniyinSelvan2 ENTERS the elite ₹100 cr club. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 29, 2023

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Ponniyin Selvan 2 earned Rs 24 crore in India on the opening day (April 28) while it added another Rs 26 crore on day 2, thereby surpassing Rs 50 crore mark at the box office after two days.

PS 2 marks Aishwarya and Vikram’s second collaboration after the 2010 film which was highly appreciated as well.

The film features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu, Mohan Raman, Sarathkumar and Parthiban are part of the supporting cast. Composer AR Rahman, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Ravi Varman are part of the technical crew.

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. This part takes off from the conclusion of the first movie, where the viewers saw Ponniyin Selvan facing his death.

The film is bankrolled by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

"Conquering hearts and box office alike! #PS2 garners over a 100 crore collection worldwide," Lyca Productions wrote on Sunday.

