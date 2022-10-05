Ponniyin Selvan I vs Vikram Vedha box office: Mani Ratnam-film crosses Rs 100 cr in Tamil Nadu, Hrithik-Saif’s thriller nears Rs 50 cr

Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Ponniyin Selvan I (PS I) and Pushkar Gayatri’s Vikram Vedha minted decent numbers on Tuesday. While PS I became the fifth film to join the Rs 100 crore gross club in Tamil Nadu, Vikram Vedha earned in the range of Rs 5.80 crore to Rs 6.20 crore.

With this, PS I now stands tall in the league of movies like Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, Thala Ajith’s Valimai, Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast and Yash’s chartbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2, according to film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Bala tweeted, “PS I becomes the fifth movie in 2022 to join the Rs 100 crore gross club in Tamil Nadu.. Vikram, Valimai, Beast and KGF: Chapter 2 are the other four..”

#PS1 becomes the 5th movie in 2022 to join the ₹ 100 Cr Gross Club in TN.. 🔥 #Vikram, #Valimai, #Beast and #KGFChapter2 are the other four.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 4, 2022

Vikram Vedha, a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, focuses on a tough police officer Vikram who is out to get the gangster Vedha. Later, Vedha surrenders and starts narrating stories to Vikram, due to which the latter’s understanding of good and bad begins to alter. The film released on silver screen on September 30 along with the Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Ponniyin Selvan I.

PS I, on the other hand, is about the early days of Arulmozhi Varman or Raja Raja Chola I, the popular Chola emperor, and a coup planned by the Pandyas against the Cholas. The Mani Ratnam-directorial is based on a Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. PS I features actors like Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I vs Vikram Vedha box office day 3: Mani Ratnam's period drama leaves Hrithik-Saif thriller far behind