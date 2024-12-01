Dua Lipa sends fans wild with viral Levitating & Shah Rukh Khan’s Woh Ladki Jo meme mashup at Mumbai concert. Watch video

Dua Lipa stole the spotlight at the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024 in Mumbai on November 30 night by performing a fan-made mashup of her hit song Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic track Woh Ladki Jo from Baadsha. The crowd was electrified, and multiple videos from the performance have quickly gone viral on social media.

Dua, who has previously expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, kicked off the night with an unforgettable performance. The audience responded with an enthusiastic cheer, amplifying the excitement.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, couldn’t contain her excitement and shared a video of the moment on her Instagram stories, adding love, dancing girl, and goofy emojis.

Fans flooded social media with reactions to the viral clip. One user wrote, “Dua Lipa didn’t miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki,” while another shared on X (formerly Twitter), “So Dua Lipa did the Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo mashup in her own style, wish SRK was there too.” An Instagram user commented, “This is pure iconic, goddess vibes!”

The video, shared by a fan on Instagram, received tons of love in the comments. One fan said, “That’s very cool. She made it real,” while another wrote, "She is too iconic to do that for real.” A third person commented, “Omg”. A fourth added, “Finally it happened in real life”.

Dua Lipa, the English-Albanian singer and songwriter, has long been a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. In 2019, during her visit to India, she had the opportunity to meet the Bollywood superstar and even posed for a photo with him, which he later shared on Instagram. He captioned the post, “I have decided to live by New Rules, and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself? What a charming and beautiful young lady and her voice. I wish her all my love. Dua, if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage.”

Dua arrived in Mumbai on November 26 and was seen dining with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. Paparazzi captured moments of the couple holding hands and smiling as they got into their car. Dua looked chic in an all-black outfit, and the videos quickly gained popularity.

Dua Lipa has received numerous accolades, including seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. She was also named to Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in 2024. Before launching her music career, she worked as a model and signed with Warner Bros in 2014.