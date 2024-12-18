'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 13: Allu Arjun's film crosses ₹950 crore in India. ₹1000 crore soon?

Allu Arjun-led commercial actioner Pushpa 2: The Rise is on a rampage at the India box office. The film has crossed the ₹950 crore milestone at the domestic box office within just 13 days of its release.

Pushpa 2 made ₹725.8 crore within its first week at the India box office.

The film went onto rake in ₹36.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹63.3 crore on its second Saturday, ₹76.6 crore on its second Sunday, ₹26.95 crore on its second Monday, and around ₹24.25 crore on its second Tuesday.

With this, Pushpa 2: The Rule raked in ₹953.3 crore during its 13-day long run at the domestic box office.

Out of this, the film's Hindi version minted ₹591.1 crore whereas its Telugu version collected ₹290.9 crore. The film's Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions made ₹50.65 crore, ₹13.78 crore, and ₹6.87 crore, respectively. With this, the film is now inching closer towards the ₹1,000 crore mark at the India box office.

Pushpa 2's Telugu shows had an overall theatrical occupancy of 21.78 per cent whereas its Hindi shows logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 22 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix. The OTT giant has acquired the streaming rights for the film at a massive price of ₹275 crore. The official release date for the film is not out yet.

Going by the current patterns, the film is likely to arrive on Netflix 6-8 weeks after its release. This suggests that the film will be released on the OTT platform sometime around February 2025, as per reports.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rise is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The film is centered around Pushpa raj, a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his smuggling business amid tightening police curbs.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. Pushpa 2 released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.