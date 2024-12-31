'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 26: Allu Arjun's film makes ₹1,163 crore in India. ₹1,200 crore next?

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule has maintained its stride at the India box office ever since its release in theatres. The film is on course to mint ₹1,200 crore at the domestic box office.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹725.8 crore in its first week, ₹264.8 crore in its second week, and ₹129.5 crore in its third week. The film collected ₹8.75 crore on its fourth Friday, ₹12.5 crore on its fourth Saturday, ₹15.65 crore on its fourth Sunday, and around ₹6.65 crore on its fourth Monday.

With this, the latest Allu Arjun film mopped up a total of ₹1,163.65 crore as of its 26th day at the India box office. Of this, Pushpa 2's Hindi shows made ₹758.65 crore whereas its Telugu shows collected ₹326.31 crore.

The film's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows raked in ₹56.95 crore, ₹14.12 crore, and ₹7.62 crore, respectively. Pushpa 2's Hindi shows had an overall theatrical occupancy of 16.48 per cent whereas its Telugu shows had an overall 16.23 per cent occupancy, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has backed Allu Arjun in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. Kalyan said that the law is equal for all and that he does not blame the police in such incidents.

“The law is equal for all, and I do not blame the police in such incidents, they act with public safety in mind. That said, the theater staff should have informed Allu Arjun earlier about any issues. Once he sat in the seat, they should have instructed him to vacate it if necessary. It would have been better if someone had visited the victim's family earlier on behalf of Allu Arjun. Revathi's death in this incident has deeply shocked me. They turned what was already lost into an even greater tragedy,” said Kalyan.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second instalment of the Pushpa film series and the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 focuses on a mafia struggling to sustain his sandalwood business amid his continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh in significant roles.

Pushpa 2 released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.