'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 33: Despite 65% fall in daily biz, Allu Arjun's film makes ₹1,208 crore in India

Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule has maintained a solid run at the domestic box office more than a month since its theatrical release. The Allu Arjun-led commercial actioner is the first Indian film to cross ₹1,200 crore at the domestic box office.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹725.8 crore in its first week, ₹264.8 crore in its second week, ₹129.5 crore in its third week, and ₹69.65 crore in its fourth week.

Allu Arjun's latest film went onto collect ₹3.75 crore on its fifth Friday, ₹5.5 crore on its fifth Saturday, and ₹7.2 crore on its fifth Sunday. The film's daily business saw a fall of around 65.28 per cent and made around ₹2.5 crore on its fifth Monday.

With this, Pushpa 2's total India box office collection reached ₹1,208.7 crore as of its fifth Monday. Of this, the film's Hindi and Telugu versions made ₹793.2 crore and ₹335.41 crore, respectively.

Pushpa 2's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows collected ₹58.21 crore, ₹14.15 crore, and ₹7.73 crore, respectively. The film's Hindi shows logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 9.38 per cent whereas its Telugu shows logged an overall occupancy of 10.66 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, the film has topped the lifetime collections of Prabhas-led Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become India's biggest ever grossing movie at the worldwide box office. As per the makers, Pushpa 2 made ₹1,831 crore during its 32 days at the worldwide box office.

According to industry experts, Pushpa 2 worked well because of the established fan base of the first film, powerful performances, and innovative promotional strategies.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa 2 is centered around a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his business amid tightening police curbs.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Rao Ramesh and Sunil in significant roles. Pushpa 2: The Rule released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.