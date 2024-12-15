'A ₹1,292 crore global blockbuster': Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 leaves Shah Rukh's Jawan, KGF 2 in the dust

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has stormed into the ₹1,000 crore club in India, joining an elite group of Indian films to achieve this feat domestically. Globally, the action-packed sequel has earned a staggering ₹1,292 crore, solidifying its dominance at the box office.
According to film analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Pushpa 2 is now the third Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India, alongside Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2. The worldwide collections place it ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and KGF Chapter 2, which amassed ₹1,208 crore globally.
The film experienced a dramatic 74% surge in collections on its second Saturday in India, adding ₹86 crore to its earnings after a ₹51 crore Friday.
The overseas market has contributed ₹210 crore, marking a resurgence after a mid-week dip.
Much of this renewed interest came after a high-profile controversy involving Allu Arjun, whose arrest and release following a fan’s death at the movie’s premiere sparked widespread attention.
Packed theatres across India and overseas markets have propelled the film’s momentum, with audiences drawn back to experience the sequel’s gripping storyline and high-octane action.
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule serves as a follow-up to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which elevated Allu Arjun to pan-India superstardom. The sequel continues the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Arjun, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.
With its current trajectory, Pushpa 2 is expected to surpass SS Rajamouli’s RRR (₹1,309 crore) as the next major milestone.
Industry experts predict the film could soon challenge the global collections of all-time greats like Dangal and Baahubali 2.
