'A ₹1,292 crore global blockbuster': Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 leaves Shah Rukh's Jawan, KGF 2 in the dust

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has stormed into the ₹1,000 crore club in India, joining an elite group of Indian films to achieve this feat domestically. Globally, the action-packed sequel has earned a staggering ₹1,292 crore, solidifying its dominance at the box office.

According to film analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Pushpa 2 is now the third Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India, alongside Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2. The worldwide collections place it ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and KGF Chapter 2, which amassed ₹1,208 crore globally.

The film experienced a dramatic 74% surge in collections on its second Saturday in India, adding ₹86 crore to its earnings after a ₹51 crore Friday.

The overseas market has contributed ₹210 crore, marking a resurgence after a mid-week dip.

Much of this renewed interest came after a high-profile controversy involving Allu Arjun, whose arrest and release following a fan’s death at the movie’s premiere sparked widespread attention.

BREAKING: Pushpa 2 POSTER ₹1292 cr pic.twitter.com/gTNkr6zCd5 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 15, 2024

Packed theatres across India and overseas markets have propelled the film’s momentum, with audiences drawn back to experience the sequel’s gripping storyline and high-octane action.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule serves as a follow-up to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which elevated Allu Arjun to pan-India superstardom. The sequel continues the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Arjun, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

With its current trajectory, Pushpa 2 is expected to surpass SS Rajamouli’s RRR (₹1,309 crore) as the next major milestone.

Industry experts predict the film could soon challenge the global collections of all-time greats like Dangal and Baahubali 2.