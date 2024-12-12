Pushpa-raj in box office! Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 already second-highest grossing movie of 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection day 8: Allu Arjun’s latest film has set the cash registers rolling. Within a week of its release, Pushpa 2: The Rule has already become the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Moreover, it is only a little behind the highest-grossing movie, Kalki 2898 AD, and is anticipated to surpass it within a day or two.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Pushpa 2, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Jagapathi Babu has made Rs 1032 crore worldwide in seven days of its release, after opening to a record-breaking Rs 282.91 crore.

Pushpa 2 made Rs 687 crore as of Wednesday in India, out of which Rs 398.1 crore was collected from its Hindi shows and Rs 232.75 crore from its Telugu shows.

With such an exceptional box office collection, Pushpa 2 is just a little behind Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan-Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD that made Rs 1,200 crore worldwide in its entire lifetime run.

Pushpa 2: The Rule and Kalki 2898 AD are the only two movies to have crossed Rs 1,000 crore in the box office this year. The third-highest grossing movie of the year is Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor-Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank that made Rs 874.58 crore.

The next in line is Vijay-starrer The Greatest of All Time with Rs 456 crore box office collection, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri that made Rs 421 crore, multi-starrer Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor that made Rs 389.64 crore, Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Prakash Raj that made Rs 380 crore, Hanu-Man that made Rs 350 crore, Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter that made Rs 344.46 crore, and Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose’s film Amaran that minted Rs 332 crore.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is also the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had achieved the Rs 1000-crore mark in 10 days, Kalki 2898 AD, KGF: Chapter 2, and RRR in 16 days, Jawan in 18 days, and Pathaan in 27 days.