'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 8: Allu Arjun's film tops ₹700 crore in India, eyes RRR's lifetime

Allu Arjun-led commercial action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule has set the cash registers ringing ever since its release at the box office. The film has crossed the ₹700 crore mark at the India box office despite further downfall in its daily collections on its second Thursday.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹10.65 crore from its preview shows, ₹164.25 crore on its day 1, ₹93.8 crore on its day 2, ₹119.25 crore on its day 3, ₹141.05 crore on its day 4, ₹64.45 crore on its day 5, ₹51.55 crore on its day 6, ₹43.35 crore on its day 7, and around ₹37.79 crore on its day 8.

With this, the film's total India box office collection has reached ₹726.25 crore in its first week. Out of this, the film's Hindi shows raked in ₹425.6 crore whereas its Telugu shows minted ₹241.9 crore.

The film's Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada shows earned ₹41 crore, ₹12.4 crore, and ₹5.35 crore, respectively. Pushpa 2's Telugu shows had an overall 24.63 per cent occupancy whereas its Hindi shows had an overall 28.93 per cent occupancy, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, Pushpa 2: The Rule is now eyeing the lifetime India business of Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR. RRR raked in ₹782.2 crore during its 10-week long run at the India box office.

At the worldwide box office, the latest Allu Arjun film has become the fastest Indian movie to cross the ₹1,000 crore-milestone and is now eyeing the ₹1,100 crore mark.

Pushpa 2 is now among the highest Indian box office grossers of 2024. Allu Arjun's latest film and Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD are the only two movies that have crossed ₹1,000 crore at the box office this year.

Another highest grosser at the Indian box office this year is Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2. Stree 2 raked in a total of ₹874.58 crore at the ticket counters.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 focuses on a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his smuggling business amid his continuing rivalry with Inspector Bhanwar Singh.

The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anansuya Bharadwaj, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles. Pushpa 2 released in theatres on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.