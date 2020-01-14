scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Ranveer Singh's 83 cast revealed: Tahir Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath

83 film: The makers of the film 83 have revealed character posters of some cricketers featuring in the movie made on 1983 World Cup. Here's how they look

The makers of the film 83 took to their official Instagram to reveal the looks of some characters. Find out more The makers of the film 83 took to their official Instagram to reveal the looks of some characters. Find out more

The poster of the 83 film was finally revealed today. It was not only the poster, however, that we got to know about. We also got to know about who will portray some of the cricketers who were a part of the glorious 1983 World Cup victory.

View this post on Instagram

A curtain raiser to the film that'll make every Indian proud. #ThisIs83 @ranveersingh @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures #RanveerSingh #KabirKhan #Cricket #Film #HindiCinema #Bollywood #Movies #Sports #WorldCup #CricketWorldCup #Entertainment

A post shared by 83 (@83thefilm) on

The film 83 is also the first project where Ranveer and Deepika have collaborated after their marriage. In this movie, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the character of the former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the character of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife.

Taking to the official Instagram handle dedicated to the film, the makers of 83 revealed that Tahir Raj Bhasin will essay the role of Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar,also known as Sunny was an opener during the 1983 World Cup. He also broke Sir Don Bradman's record of 29 centuries and held the world record for the highest Test centuries scored and the highest number of runs in Test cricket.

View this post on Instagram

Our favorite Sunny, the Little Master wielding his legendary bat and making his way to win India's first ever World Cup trophy! Presenting to you Kapil Dev's first devil - #SunilGavaskar! #ThisIs83 @ranveersingh @tahirrajbhasin @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures #KapilsDevils #RanveerSingh #TahirRajBhasin #SunilGavaskar #KabirKhan #Cricket #Film #HindiCinema #Bollywood #Movies #Sports #WorldCup #CricketWorldCup #Entertainment

A post shared by 83 (@83thefilm) on

Apart from Gavaskar, the character posters of Yashpal Sharma, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath were also released by the makers. The instagram posts also went onto reveal that Jatin Sarna who plays Bunty in Sacred Games will portray Yashpal Sharma who scored 89 runs in the opening match of the 83 World Cup. The tenacious comeback man of Indian cricket Mohinder Amarnath will be brought to life on the silver screen by Saqib Saleem and the Tamil actor Jiiva will play the character of the charismatic and aggressive opening batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

View this post on Instagram

He's the devil who drove us to victory. Meet Jimpa, the comeback king, Mohinder "Jimmy" Amarnath! #ThisIs83 @ranveersingh @saqibsaleem @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures #KapilsDevils #RanveerSingh #SaqibSaleem #MohinderAmarnath #JimmyAmarnath #Jimmy #Jimpa #KabirKhan #Cricket #Film #HindiCinema #Bollywood #Movies #Sports #WorldCup #CricketWorldCup #Entertainment

A post shared by 83 (@83thefilm) on

View this post on Instagram

The fearless batsman who could single handedly change the game for India. Presenting the next devil - #YashpalSharma! #ThisIs83 @ranveersingh @thejatinsarna @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures #KapilsDevils #RanveerSingh #JatinSarna #BadamShot #KabirKhan #Cricket #Film #HindiCinema #Bollywood #Movies #Sports #WorldCup #1983WorldCup #CricketWorldCup #Entertainment

A post shared by 83 (@83thefilm) on

View this post on Instagram

Chika was THE MAN of the hour! After all, his strokes and swipes made us win! We call him the Indiana Jones of Indian cricket. Presenting the next devil - #KrishnamachariSrikkanth! #ThisIs83 @ranveersingh @actorjiiva @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures #KapilsDevils #RanveerSingh #Jiiva #KrisSrikkanth #Srikkanth #Chika #Macha #Tamil #SouthSensation #KabirKhan #Cricket #Film #HindiCinema #Bollywood #Movies #Sports #WorldCup #CricketWorldCup #Entertainment

A post shared by 83 (@83thefilm) on

Apart from Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna,Saqib Saleem and Jiiva, the film also features actors such as Nishant Dahiya,Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar in significant roles.

Also read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 3: Mahesh Babu's film outperforms Darbar in India, overseas

Also read: Deepika Padukone joins TikTok; adds 1.2 M followers in less than 12 hours

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos