Delhi rains: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD says more showers likely

Heavy to moderate rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, bringing down the temperature to about 25 degrees Celsius. The regional Met Centre in the morning said more rain would continue over the national capital and adjoining areas during the day.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Dadri, Greater Noida), Loharu, Sohana, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Jattari, Nandgaon, Barsana (UP) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji, Bayana (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," Regional Weather Forecasting Centre New Delhi said in its latest tweet.

Severe waterlogging and traffic disruption was witnessed in several parts amid downpours, accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning.

On Friday also, the city witnessed heavy to moderate rain, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD had forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi till July 29.

"Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan on July 28-29,” the IMD predicted.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday stood at 71, in the 'satisfactory' category, around 8:40 am, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.