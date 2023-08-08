‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office collection day 12: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide; all set to cross RRR’s UK collections  

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office update: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is going from strength to strength at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in terms of worldwide box office collections. The film is all set to cross the collections of Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR in the UK and has grossed around $10.5 million at the overseas box office till its second weekend, as per film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has grossed $10.5 Million at the overseas Box office till 2nd weekend..



2nd Best in Post-pandemic..



In UK 🇬🇧, all set to cross #RRRMovie gross.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 7, 2023

Domestically, the film has raked in around Rs 109.18 crore as of its second Monday, according to initial estimates. Within its first week, the film collected Rs 73.33 crore at the India box office. Going forward, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 6.75 crore on its second Friday, Rs 11.50 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 13.50 crore on its second Sunday, and around Rs 4.10 crore on its second Monday.

With this, the film’s total box office collections reached around Rs 109.18 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Due to the stupendous box office numbers that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has garnered so far, Alia Bhatt is the only actress to give three back-to-back movies that have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office in the post-pandemic period.

Her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has joined the likes of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. While Gangubai Kathiawadi raked in Rs 132.01 crore in terms of domestic box office collections, Brahmastra collected Rs 269.40 crore at the India box office.

#AliaBhatt is the only actress to deliver 3 Back to Back HITS & 100 cr Nett Grosser [ India ] Post Pandemic.



⭐️ #GangubaiKathiawadi

⭐️ #Brahmastra

⭐️ #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani



She is in the league of Her Own



Unstoppable Force 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qMxXaBKelj — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 7, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is focused on a flamboyant Punjabi man and a confident Bengali journalist who fall in love despite their differences. The two decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married. The Karan Johar directorial has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10 and an audience score of 82 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in pivotal roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres on July 28.

