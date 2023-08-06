'Jailer' advance booking: Rajinikanth film crosses $500,000, beats Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu in US

'Jailer', starring the legendary Rajinikanth, has been making waves even before its release. The advance booking report for the film is nothing short of historic, with pre-sales in the US crossing a staggering $500,000, according to entertainment portal Sacnilk. This feat has not only set a new benchmark but also surpassed the records of other popular Tamil films like 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' and 'Varisu'.

Rajinikanth, fondly known as Thalaivaa, has once again proven his stronghold in the international market, particularly in America. The advance booking sale of 'Jailer' reached an impressive $180,000 three days ago and has since soared to over half a million dollars.

#Jailer BEATS #PonniyinSelvan2, #Varisu, etc to register as highest advance sales for any Indian movie premiere at USA🇺🇸 in 2023. pic.twitter.com/qGdn7jAnpu — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 6, 2023

Meanwhile, in India, when it comes to the Tamil language, the gross advance bookings stand at 1.7 crore and in Telugu, it is 16.14 lakh. In terms of overall bookings in the country, it stands at 1.9 crore. 58,390 tickets were sold for the Tamil language of the film and 8,514 tickets were sold for the Telugu language. Overall, the tickets sold are 66,904.

The film 'Jailer' marks Rajinikanth's return to the silver screen after a two-year hiatus. The actor teams up with Tamannaah Bhatia in this action-packed film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film's trailer, filled with suspense, humor, and high-octane action sequences, has garnered around 14 million views on YouTube, heightening the anticipation among fans worldwide.

In comparison, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', despite its significant collections from the international market, specifically surpassing $15 million, could not match the pre-release hype generated by 'Jailer'. Similarly, Vijay's 'Varisu', although it had a good opening, fell short in comparison to the pre-sales of 'Jailer'.

As the film gears up for its release on August 10, industry experts predict a grand opening in Tamil Nadu, with opening numbers expected to be in the range of 50-60 crores worldwide.

