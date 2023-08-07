‘OMG 2’ vs ‘Gadar 2’ advance booking: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film sells 45,000 tickets; leaves Akshay Kumar movie behind

'OMG 2' vs 'Gadar 2' advance booking update: The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer commercial potboiler Gadar 2 has left the Akshay Kumar-starrer satirical comedy drama OMG 2 way behind in terms of advance bookings on day one. The Sunny Deol film sold a total of around 45,000 tickets across three national multiplex chains—PVR, Inox and Cinepolis—for the opening day alone as of Sunday morning. OMG 2, on the other hand, managed to sell only 7,700 tickets for the opening day across three national chains.

While Gadar 2 is inching closer to selling 50,000 tickets across PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, OMG 2 has a long way ahead of it before the film achieves this feat. The Amit Rai directorial is likely to sell 50,000-60,000 tickets in the three multiplex chains by Thursday night, entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama reported.

The upcoming Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film, on the other hand, is looking at closing its advance bookings on Thursday with more than 2 lakh ticket sales. With this response at the advance booking, Gadar 2 is likely to log in an opening of around Rs 20 crore.

OMG 2 is centered on Kanti Sharan Mudgal whose son is blamed for immoral conduct and thrown out of school. A staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, Mudgal decides to take everyone responsible for his son’s plight to the court of law. The film, directed by Amit Rai, features Akshay Kumar, Arun Govil, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Pavan Malhotra in significant roles.

Gadar 2, on the other hand, focuses on Tara Singh who travels to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh back. The film, directed by Amit Rai, is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. It features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, and Simrat Kaur in key roles.

OMG 2 will release in theatres on August 11 alongside Gadar 2 and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar. The films will release a day after Rajinikanth and Mohanlal’s upcoming film Jailer, which will hit theatres on August 10.

Also Read: 'Jailer' advance booking: Rajinikanth film crosses $500,000, beats Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu in US

Also WATCH: 13-year-old bike racer Shreyas Hareesh dies in racing accident. Remembering the racing prodigy ‘The Bengaluru Kid’

Also Watch: Swami Gaur Gopal Das shares heartwarming memories of friendship with ISCKON’s Prem Kishore Prabhu on Friendship Day; “He used to bring me mango shake,” recalls Das

Also Read: 'Barbie' ticket sales cross $1 billion mark, creates record for solo female director Greta Gerwig

Also Watch: Chandrayaan 3's first images of Moon: Updates on India’s Lunar mission; Know about ISRO’s key missions – Mission Mangalyaan and more