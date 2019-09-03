Saaho Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' film defeats Disney The Lion King in worldwide earnings

Saaho Box Office Collection: Prabhas and Shradha Kapoor's film Saaho has emerged as the second-highest film in terms of worldwide box office collection in the opening weekend. The multilingual film has surpassed Hollywood biggies like The Lion King ($27 million), Once Upon a Time In Hollywood ($25 million) and Angel Has Fallen ($24 million) by raking in $41 million (Rs 294 + crore) in the first three days worldwide. Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw is at the top of this list with a record-break earnings of $45 million, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala.



#Saaho No.2 at the WW Box Office for the weekend ending Sep 1st!#Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor



Aug 30th - Sep 1st:



1. #HobbsAndShaw - $45 Million



2. #Saaho - $41 Million



3. #TheLionKing - $27 Million



4. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood - $25 Million



5. #AngelHasFallen - $24 Million Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 3, 2019 Saaho, released on August 30, has made Rs 93.28 crore from its Hindi version. The film on Monday, day 4 eraned Rs 14.20 crore. Saaho (Hindi version) box office collection till September 2: Day 1: 24.20 crore Day 2: Rs 25.20 crore Day 3: Rs 29.48 crore Opening weekend: Rs 78.88 crore Day 4: Rs 14.20 crore Saaho, though the year's most-anticipated film, has received a barrage of criticism over its screenplay and direction. Besides, the film has been accused of plagiarising Hollywood flick Largo Winch (2008), directed by Jerome Salle. I think I have a promising career in India. https://t.co/XAiERdgUCF Jrme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) August 30, 2019

A Twitter user tagged Largo Winch's director Jerome and said that Saaho was a 'free make' of his film Largo Winch.

He wrote, "@Jerome_Salle Buddy another day and another free make of your Largo winch movie in India #Saaho. you are the real Guruji (sic)"

After which, Jerome Salle gave a sarcastic reply, "I think I have a promising career in India."

Earlier, Jerome had accused Trivikram Srinivas of plagiarism charges when Agnyaathavaasi was released.

The makers of Saaho are yet to respond to the plagiarism accusations.

Saaho carries a hefty Rs 350 crore price tag and has has debuted in over 4,500 screens in India. The film was shot in Austria, Abu Dhabhi, Romania, part of Europe and India.

