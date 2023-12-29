Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 releases 'Dunki', 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' made Rs 2,500 crore…and counting

Dunki box office: To say that Shah Rukh Khan has seen a stellar year in the box office is an understatement. Even though Dunki, his first film with Raj Kumar Hirani, is in all likelihood going to fall short of the box office success his previous two films in the year – Pathaan and Jawan – witnessed, the cumulative box office earning of his three films is unparalleled at over Rs 2,500 crore.

Pathaan that was released in January is estimated to have been made on a budget of over Rs 200 crore. According to Sacnilk data, the movie starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and Salman Khan in a cameo role, along with SRK, earned Rs 1,055 crore worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan’s other big hit Jawan, starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Leher Khan, Sunil Grover and Sanjay Dutt broke innumerable records in the box office. According to Sacnilk data, the movie earned Rs 1,160 crore.

The superstar’s third movie release this year, Dunki, is currently in the theatres. Dunki has made Rs 305 crore worldwide in seven days since its release. Dunki, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Satish Shah, and Boman Irani, made Rs 29.2 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 20.12 crore on Friday, Rs 25.61 crore on Saturday, Rs 30.7 crore on Sunday, Rs 24.32 crore on Monday, Rs 11.56 crore on Tuesday, Rs 10.5 crore on Wednesday, and an estimated Rs 9 crore on Thursday, amounting to Rs 161 crore in India.

Even as Dunki clashed with Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire that seems to have had a strong head-start in terms of box office collections, the film is likely to stay on in theatres till the next big release. The figure of over Rs 2,500 crore – Rs 1,055 crore + Rs 1,160 crore + Rs 305 core – is likely to increase in subsequent weeks.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Shah Rukh Khan might star in the next installment in the Dhoom franchise. Then there are reports of Shah Rukh Khan starring alongside Salman Khan in the Pathaan vs Tiger movie, part of the YRF Spy Universe. Whatever be the next movie, all eyes will be on Shah Rukh Khan’s next project, which will have unparalleled box office collections to live up to!

