'Salaar' box office collection Day 9: Prabhas-starrer earns Rs 329 cr in India, crosses Rs 550 cr worldwide

Prabhhas-starrer 'Salaar' is roaring at the box office and how since its release on December 22. The film collected a total of Rs 329.62 crore net at the Indian box office within nine days of its release.

The action-drama ‘Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1’ minted Rs 12.5 crore on Saturday as per early estimates of the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk. The report also revealed that the film had an overall occupancy of 38.01 per cent in Telugu language and in Hindi language an overall occupancy of 22.84 per cent on December 30, 2023.

This Prashanth Neel-directional made Rs 90.70 crore on its opening day, Rs 56.35 crore on its second day in theatres, Rs 62.05 crore on its third day, Rs 46.30 crore on its fourth day, Rs 24.90 crore on its fifth day, Rs 15.60 crore on its sixth day, Rs 12.10 crore on its seventh day of its release and the film collected Rs 10 crore on its eighth day at the box office.

On 30 December, Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that the Prabhas-starrer has collected Rs 556.84 crores gross globally during its first eight days in theatres and going by the numbers, the film is expected to cross the Rs 600 crore mark globally in a few days.

When it comes to worldwide box office collection, the film earned Rs 176.52 crore on its day one of release, Rs 101.39 crore on day two, Rs 95.24 crore on day three, Rs 76.91 crore on day four, Rs 40.17 crore on day five, Rs 31.62 crore on day six, Rs 20.78 crore on day seven and Rs 14.21 crore on day eight.

About Salaar:

'Salaar' is produced by Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel. Along with Prabhas, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy in prominent roles. The film is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and revolves around two friends, Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, respectively.

The film was released in theaters in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi language.