'Salaar' vs 'Dunki' advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan's film sells 2.75 lakh tickets in India, ahead of Prabhas-starrer

'Salaar' vs 'Dunki' advance booking in India: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has done great business in its India advance bookings since it has left behind Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar: Part 1-- Ceasefire or Salaar in terms of ticket sales as of Monday. Dunki sold a total of around 2.75 lakh tickets worth roughly Rs 8 crore across 10,223 Hindi 2D shows in India, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

A lion's share of Dunki's advance bookings came from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. At the USA box office, Dunki crossed the $250,000 milestone and has surpassed $375,000 mark in North America three days ahead of release.

Salaar, on the other hand, sold a total of roughly 2.70 lakh tickets worth around Rs 6.50 crore across 4,483 shows in all languages across India. Of this, over 1.40 lakh tickets were sold for the film's Telugu 2D version and 2,085 tickets for its Telugu IMAX 2D version.

Salaar sold total 71,006 tickets and 41,308 tickets for its Malayalam and Hindi 2D versions respectively. Salaar's Tamil 2D, Kannada 2D and Hindi IMAX 2D versions sold a total of 10,764 tickets, 4,783 tickets and 110 tickets respectively.

Regions that contributed to the Prabhas-led movie's advance booking are Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. The Prashanth Neel directorial has crossed $1 million in pre-sales in the US and is now cruising towards $2 million, as per the film's distributor Moksha Movies.

Dunki story, cast, release date

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki focuses on the concept of 'donkey flight', an illegal immigration technique to enter countries like the UK, the US, and Canada. The film also places focus on the lives of individuals who choose to enter the UK, the US and Canada via illegal immigration.

The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar and Jyoti Subhash in significant roles. Dunki will hit theatres worldwide on December 21.

Salaar story, cast, release date

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film focuses on a gang leader who tries to fulfill a promise made to his dying friend and faces off against other criminal gangs. The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand and Easwari in prominent roles. It will release in theatres worldwide on December 22.

