‘Salaar’ vs ‘Dunki’ advance bookings in US: At nearly $500k, Prabhas-starrer way ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie, says trade expert

Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1: CeaseFire’ is breaking the box office numbers even before the film’s release. The film has minted $ 481,447 and sold 17,818 tickets in its advance booking in the US till now. These include 327 Locations in the US with 1,042 shows, as per the numbers shared by Venky Reviews on X (formerly known as Twitter).

As ‘Salaar’ is all set to reach its audiences on December 22, it is also set to have a massive clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’, which is all set to release a day before ‘Salaar’. Talking about Dunki’s advance booking overseas number, on day one, the film managed to earn $28,140 with a total of 808 shows in 286 locations. The film has sold about 2,001 tickets so far in the US.

Hombale Films ‘Salaar’ will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and will lock horns with Rajkumar Hirani’s directional venture Dunki, as both the films are scheduled to release in just a gap of one day.

Salaar has sold its satellite, audio, and digital streaming rights and has done incredibly well in the pre-release market. The film has reportedly sold the Telugu states' rights for almost Rs 165 crore. For the movie's rights, a deal of Rs 60 crore has also been signed with Mythri Movie Makers. Netflix has purchased the movie's streaming rights.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki’s trailer was released on Tuesday, December 5 and received a great response from the audiences. Fans are awaiting to watch yet another super hit from the King Khan of Bollywood.

About Salaar:

Directed by Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' is an action-packed cinematic experience. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju in prominent roles.

About Dunki:

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and the film is based on the concept of 'donkey flight' (an illegal backdoor entry technique used by immigrants to enter countries like the UK, the USA and Canada). The film focuses on the lives of Indians who choose to enter these nations illegally and encounter difficulties attempting to return to their native country.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in eminent roles.

