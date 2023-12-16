‘Salaar’ vs ‘Dunki’ advance bookings in US: Prabhas-starrer nears $850k mark, way ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

‘Salaar: Part 1: CeaseFire’ starring Prabhas continues to roar at the box office with its advance booking number even before the film’s release. Prabhas’ latest film has minted $846,216 and sold 31,833 tickets in its advance booking in the US, as per the trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

These numbers include 415 Locations in the US with 1,331 shows, shared Vijayabalan on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday.

On the other hand, ‘Salaar’ is also set to witness a massive clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’, which is all set to release a day before ‘Salaar’. When it comes to the number gained by ‘Dunki’ through its advance booking in the US, it stands at $155,256 gross from a total of 1,226 shows at 433 locations. The film has sold 11,300 tickets as of now, according to the Vijayabalan post on X.

‘Salaar’, a Hombale Films movie, is all set to release on December 22. Along with Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and will have tough competition at the box office as Rajkumar Hirani’s directional venture ‘Dunki’ and ‘Salaar’ is scheduled to release in just a gap of one day.

‘Salaar’ has achieved remarkable success in the pre-release market by selling its satellite, audio, and digital streaming rights. The movie is said to have sold the rights to the Telugu states for almost Rs 165 crore. A Rs 60 crore deal has also been signed with Mythri Movie Makers for the movie's rights. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the film.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki’s trailer has received a great response from the audience. Fans are eager to witness yet another super hit from the King Khan of Bollywood after ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawaan’.

About Salaar:

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' is an action-packed cinematic film directed by Prashanth Neel. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju in leading roles.

About Dunki:

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ is based on the idea of "donkey flight," which is the unlawful backdoor entry method immigrants utilise to reach the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The lives of Indians who choose to enter these countries illegally and face obstacles when trying to return home are the main subjects of the movie.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in prominent roles.