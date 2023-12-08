'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 7: Vicky Kaushal's film struggles against 'Animal'; makes Rs 39 cr

'Sam Bahadur' day 7: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is struggling against the Animal rampage at the domestic box office. The film has finally managed to collect around Rs 39 crore at the domestic box office within seven days of its release. The film made Rs 6.25 crore on its opening day, Rs 9 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 10.30 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 3.50 crore on its first Monday, Rs 3.50 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 3.25 crore on its first Wednesday, and is estimated to have made around Rs 3.03 crore on its first Thursday.

With this, the film has made a total of around Rs 38.83 crore so far, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Sam Bahadur had an overall 21.39 per cent theatrical occupancy across its Hindi shows on Thursday. Regions that contributed significantly to the film's theatrical occupancy are Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Chandigarh, National Capital Region or NCR, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow respectively.

At the worldwide box office, the film has made around Rs 49.75 crore as of Thursday. In terms of its advance booking for day 8, the film sold over 1.94 lakh tickets worth around Rs 5.07 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which was released on the same day as Sam Bahadur, has set the India box office on fire as it raked in around Rs 340 crore within seven days of its box office run.

Animal made Rs 63.80 crore on its opening day, Rs 66.27 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 43.96 crore on its first Monday, Rs 37.47 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 30.39 crore on its first Wednesday and is likely to have made roughly Rs 25.50 crore on its first Thursday.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial has also struck gold at the worldwide box office. Animal has made a total of Rs 527.60 crore globally within six days of its run. The movie minted Rs 116 crore on its release day, Rs 120 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 120 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 69 crore on its first Monday, Rs 56 crore on its first Tuesday and Rs 46.60 crore on its first Wednesday.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film focuses on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of the key architects of India's historic win against Pakistan in the 1971 war. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in significant roles. Sam Bahadur was released in theatres worldwide on December 1 alongwith Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

