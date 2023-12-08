'Animal' box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's film is on a roll in America, Canada too!

'Animal' day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal has set the cash registers ringing both in India and worldwide. The film crossed $9 million in America and Canada within seven days of its release and is eyeing the $10 milliion milestone in the market. The development was confirmed by Bhadrakali Pictures, one of the producers of Animal, on X formerly known as Twitter.

"Congratulations to the incredible talents of SRV, the Superstar RK, the brilliant Bobby sir, and the beauty RM for the superb box office performance of Animal, which has just crossed massive $9 million in America and Canada," the post read.

Congratulations to the incredible talents of SRV, the Superstar RK, the brilliant Bobby sir, and the beauty RM for the superb box office performance of "Animal," which has just crossed a massive 9 million dollars in America and Canada.



Thanks to Sundeep & team @NirvanaCinemas pic.twitter.com/uTytl0eZPj — Bhadrakali Pictures (@VangaPictures) December 7, 2023

At the worldwide box office, the film has collected a total of Rs 527.60 crore as of Wednesday. Animal minted Rs 116 crore on its opening day, Rs 120 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 120 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 69 crore on its first Monday, Rs 56 crore on its first Tuesday and Rs 46.60 crore on its first Wednesday globally.

Meanwhile, the film has also made huge bucks at the India box office within seven days of its release. The film made around Rs 340 crore in India as of Thursday and is eyeing the Rs 400 crore milestone at the domestic box office.

Animal made Rs 63.80 crore on its opening day, Rs 66.27 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 43.96 crore on its first Monday, Rs 37.47 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 30.39 crore on its first Wednesday and is estimated to have made around Rs 25.50 crore on its first Thursday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel attributed the drop in Animal's India collections on Wednesday and Thursday to the political turmoil in Rajasthan. He also said that the film would have done more business had theatres not been shut in Jaipur and in Chennai.

Theatres have been closed down in Chennai due to the heavy rains and floods caused by severe cylonic storm Michaung.

Drop in collections of #Animal on Wednesday & Today is because of political turmoil in #Rajasthan, biz would have been more had theaters were not shut down in Jaipur & Chennai (Due to flood).



Nevertheless i am expecting this loss would get compensated over the second weekend… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 7, 2023

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film focuses on a troubled father-son relationship set against the backdrop of the underworld. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in significant roles.

Animal also features veterans like Suresh Oberoi, Prem Chopra and Shakti Kapoor in supporting roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on December 1.

Also Read: 'Animal' worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film out for blood! Makes Rs 527.60 cr in 6 days

Also Read: 'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal's film remains steady against 'Animal' carnage! Makes Rs 36 crore in India