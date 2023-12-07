'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal's film remains steady against 'Animal' carnage! Makes Rs 36 crore in India

'Sam Bahadur' day 6: Vicky Kaushal's latest film Sam Bahadur has managed to hold its own against the Animal carnage at the domestic box office. The film has raked in around Rs 36 crore at the domestic box office within six days of its release.

Sam Bahadur made Rs 6.25 crore on its opening day, Rs 9 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 10.30 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 3.50 crore on its first Monday, Rs 3.50 crore on its first Tuesday and is estimated to have made around Rs 3.30 crore on its first Wednesday. With this, the film's total collection reached Rs 35.85 crore as of Wednesday.

Hindi shows of the Vicky Kaushal's latest film logged an overall 21.60 per cent occupancy on Wednesday. Regions such as Pune (39.50 per cent), Mumbai (30.25 per cent), Chennai (28.50 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (24.25 per cent), Chandigarh (23.50 per cent), Bengaluru (17.25 per cent), and Lucknow (17 per cent) contributed massively to the film's theatre occupancy on Wednesday.

At the worldwide box office, Sam Bahadur has made Rs 45 crore so far, according to Sacnilk. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, however, has proven to be a force to be reckoned with at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial, which released with Sam Bahadur on December 1, has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India and has surpassed Rs 500 crore globally in its first six days.

The movie opened to glowing reviews at the box office. "With the danger of this review turning into a paean for Kaushal, this one thing must be said – Vicky Kaushal has been perfectly cast by Gulzar. Perhaps what helps the actor translate the Field Marshal on screen is also the way Gulzar has written him, along with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava," Business Today's review of Sam Bahadur read.

Sam Bahadur story, cast, ratings, release date

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film focuses on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

The film has an 8.3/10 rating on IMDb and an audience score of 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Sam Bahadur was released in theatres worldwide on December 1 alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

