Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan starrer mints Rs 7 cr on day 2; Prabhas' Adipurush continues to struggle

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha, which had a decent opening at the box office with an earning of Rs 9.25 crore on Thursday, June 29, saw a decline in collection on the second day. The film, helmed by Sameer Vidwans, managed to earn only Rs 7.20 cr in India on Friday, registering a 22 per cent decline, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On the first day of its release, which coincided with Eid al-Adha holiday, the romantic drama film had raked in Rs 9.25 crore at the Indian box office. With Friday's collection, the total two-day earnings now stand at around Rs 17 crore.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The star cast also includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film focuses on Satyaprem aka Sattu who is in his mid-30s. Sattu is eager to marry Katha, the daughter of a well-known businessman. The film is produced jointly by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

Adipurush box office collection day 15

On the other hand, Prabhas starrer Adipurush which completed two weeks in theatres, is still far away from the Rs 300 crore-mark in India. On June 30, Adipurush's total earnings in India stood at Rs 282.33 crore. The film reportedly raked in less than Rs 1 crore nett in India on Friday, June 30.

Ever since its release, the film, made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore, got itself into trouble predominantly for its dialogues. In fact, a plea was also filed in Delhi High Court against Om Raut's film Adipurush for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Adipurush is a mythological tale based on Valmiki's Ramayana. The 3D film, written and directed by Om Raut, has been slammed by people across the country for its 'tapori' dialogues, poor VFX and uninteresting screenplay. The film features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

While Sunny Singh played Lakshman, Devdatta Nage was seen as Lord Hanuman. Cinematographer Karthik Palani and editors Apurva Motiwale Sahai and Ashish Mhatre form the technical crew.

