‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan film hit by Monday blues, earns only Rs 4 cr

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha will soon hit the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. The film’s collections were hit by Monday blues and logged a huge drop on its fifth day. Satyaprem Ki Katha earned around Rs 4 crore on its first Monday, according to initial estimates.

The film earned Rs 9.25 crore on its release day, Rs 7 crore on its first Friday, Rs 10.10 crore on its first Saturday, and Rs 12.15 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film’s total collections are estimated to have reached Rs 42.50 crore. The film had overall theatre occupancy of 11.68 per cent on Monday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

In terms of worldwide gross box office collections, the film has earned a total of Rs 57.32 crore so far. Due to its great opening weekend at the ticket counters, Satyaprem Ki Katha emerged as the sixth highest opening weekend grosser of 2023 so far.

The latest Kartik Aaryan film surpassed the likes of The Kerala Story (Rs 35.49 crore), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Rs 22.59 crore), Shehzada (Rs 20.20 crore), and Selfiee (Rs 10.30 crore) in terms of opening weekend collections, as per entertainment website Bollywood Hungama.

With a collection of Rs 38.50 crore on its opening weekend, the film has joined the league of Pathaan (Rs 208.75 crore), Adipurush (Rs 106 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 70.64 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 68.17 crore), and Bholaa (Rs 40.40 crore).

Written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, Satyaprem Ki Katha revolves around Satyaprem or Sattu, a grown-up jobless man who hopes to get married to Katha. Katha is the daughter of a well-known businessman whereas Sattu does household chores with his father. Sattu’s mother and sister, on the other hand, earn money to run the household.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film was released in theatres on June 29. It features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Nirrmite Sawant, and Shikha Talsania in significant roles.

The film has been produced jointly by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Namah Pictures.

