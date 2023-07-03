'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan film inches closer to Rs 40 crore on Sunday 

Satyaprem Ki Katha earnings update: Kartik Aaryan-starrer romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha is inching closer to the Rs 40 crore mark at the box office within four days of its release. The film minted Rs 12.15 crore on its first Sunday. Satyaprem Ki Katha made Rs 9.25 crore on its first Thursday, Rs 7 crore on its first Friday and Rs 10.10 crore on its first Saturday. With this, the film’s total box office collection is estimated to have reached Rs 38.50 crore, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh wrote on Twitter: "Satyaprem Ki Katha strengthens its status on Day 4 [Sun], thus placing itself in a comfortable position in its *extended* weekend… Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 10.10 cr, Sun 12.15 cr. Total: ₹ 38.50 cr. India biz. While the heavy downpour hit biz in Mumbai, Satyprem Ki Katha had to face a mighty opponent in Punjabi film Carry On Jatta3, which has done exceptional biz in Delhi and Punjab and is creating history at the box office."

He added Satyaprem ki Katha is likely to stay strong on weekdays due to the lack of major film releases for the next few weeks.

#SatyaPremKiKatha strengthens its status on Day 4 [Sun], thus placing itself in a comfortable position in its *extended* weekend… Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 10.10 cr, Sun 12.15 cr. Total: ₹ 38.50 cr. #India biz.



While the heavy downpour hit biz in #Mumbai, #SatyaPremKiKatha… pic.twitter.com/S7g6wolMDo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha had an overall occupancy of 26.10 per cent in Hindi on Sunday, as per trade portal Sacnilk. If there is no fall in the film’s box office numbers during the week, it could also cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office by the end of this week.

Adarsh had given the film a three-and-a-half star rating and wrote: “Well-packaged entertainer with an excellent twist + captivating second half… #KartikAaryan fantastic, #KiaraAdvani top notch… #SameerVidwans’ direction deserves brownie points… MUST WATCH!”

He added that the film is a progressive film and the message is what you carry home. Adarsh added that excessive songs in the first hour and longer running minutes are the only things that impact the film’s viewing experience.

The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10 at the time of writing this story.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha focuses on Satyaprem aka Sattu, a Gujarati goofy,kind-hearted and good for nothing boy who is eager to marry Katha, the daughter of a well-known businessman.

Satyaprem Ki Katha features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Sawant, and Shikha Talsania in significant roles. This is the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara after the 2022 superhit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film has been produced jointly by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia also won a National Award for their respective feature films Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans.

Also Read: ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan performs well, likely to cross Rs 25 cr today

Also Watch: Top News on July 3: Balaji Amines, Geojit Financial, Jyothy labs to trade ex-dividend, PM Modi’s meeting with Ministers, Parl panel's meeting on UCC, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana's re-telecast

Also Read: ‘If my name comes up…’: Aaditya Thackeray’s ex-aide on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death after joining Eknath Shinde’s Sena