'Dunki' box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 150 crore milestone in India despite dip in earnings

'Dunki' box office day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Dunki has managed to maintain its own against the Salaar rampage at the India box office. The film has crossed the Rs 150 crore milestone in India despite witnessing a dip in its Wednesday collections. Dunki made Rs 29.20 crore on its first day, Rs 20.12 crore on its second day, Rs 25.61 crore on its third day, Rs 30.70 crore on its fourth day, Rs 24.32 crore on its fifth day, Rs 11.56 crore on its sixth day and is likely to have made around Rs 9.75 crore on its seventh day at the India box office.

With this, the film is estimated to minted around Rs 151.26 crore as of Wednesday. Dunki had an overall 19.89 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Wednesday. Regions that contributed significantly to the film's theatrical occupancy are Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow and National Capital Region (NCR), according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the national multiplex chains, the film sold a total of over 3.47 lakh tickets worth Rs 7.95 crore across 7,036 shows with 20.15 per cent occupancy. Of this, PVR sold 68,148 tickets worth Rs 2.56 crore across its chains all over India, followed by Inox (45,999 tickets worth Rs 1.62 crore) and Cinepolis (24,950 tickets worth Rs 81 lakh) respectively, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

December 27th India Box Office #Prabhas ' #Salaar vs #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki



Salaar has SOLD a WHOPPING 7,67,436 tickets from 9521 shows with 29.74% occupancy.



National Chains

PVR - 1,16,225 - ₹ 3.42 cr

INOX - 1,13,204 - ₹ 3.09 cr

Cinepolis -… pic.twitter.com/rZTeoCRQFN — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 28, 2023

At the worldwide box office, the Shah Rukh Khan-led film is eyeing the Rs 300 crore mark. The film made Rs 58 crore on its opening day, Rs 45.40 crore on its second day, Rs 53.82 crore on its third day, Rs 53.91 crore on its fourth day, Rs 45.27 crore on its fifth day and Rs 26.73 crore on its sixth day. With this, Dunki's worldwide box office collection reached Rs 283.13 crore as of Tuesday.

The film also did great numbers at the overseas box office as of Tuesday. "DUNKI- Overseas- Grossed around $13.5 million until Tuesday with a superb hold on Monday and Tuesday in almost all countries. After taking the backseat during the first wekeend, the film is now leading over Salaar in overseas," industry tracker Aakashavaani said in a post on X formerly Twitter.

#DUNKI - Overseas - Grossed around $13.5 Million until Tuesday with a superb hold on Monday and Tuesday in almost all countries. After taking the backseat during the first weekend, the film is now leading over #SALAAR in overseas. pic.twitter.com/7SjRKQ9bd0 — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) December 27, 2023

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is based on 'donkey flight' or 'dunki', an illegal backdoor entry technique used by immigrants to enter countries like the UK, the US and Canada. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar in significant roles. The film hit theatres worldwide on December 21, a day before Prabhas-led commercial actioner Salaar.

Also Read: ‘Dunki' worldwide box office collection: SRK-starrer inches towards Rs 300-crore club despite 60% dip on Day 6

Also Read: 'Salaar' box office collection day 6: Prabhas' film crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide, to hit Rs 300 crore in India soon

Also Read: 'Dunki' box office collection day 6: SRK-led film sees dip in Tuesday collections, makes over Rs 140 crore in India