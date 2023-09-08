Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan tickets on BookMyShow, PVR, Inox: Price, timings, all you need to know

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan has overtaken his January release Pathaan and has become the biggest opening ever for a Hindi-language film. Industry tracker Sacnilk has said Jawan made approximately Rs 75 crore on its day one on the box office. The Hindi version has earned Rs 65 crore, and the rest Rs 10 crore has come from the Tamil and Telugu versions.

With this Jawan has delivered the biggest single-day collection for a Hindi film, and has become the first Hindi film to make more than Rs 60 crore on opening day. Pathaan made Rs 57 crore on opening, setting a new record earlier this year. The recent superhit Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel, made Rs 40 crore on day one of its release.

Since Jawan's trailer was released, it has been making one record after the other. Ticket booking portal BookMyShow said the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, directed by Atlee, sold 25 lakh tickets so far, including 16 lakh tickets sold just in advance booking. Jawan is the first Hindi film to have early morning shows on the day of its release. There are 5 am shows in Kolkata, a 6 am show in Jaipur.

If you are still looking to book Jawan for the weekend, then note the following points.

Other points to note

Major theatres in Delhi, such as PVR Plaza, INOX Odeon, PVR Rivoli, and PVR ECX Chanakyapuri, which are situated in the Central and New Delhi, will not screen the movie during the G20 Summit dates.

Earlier, PVR-INOX Ltd Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said he is not worried about the theatrical business taking a hit in central Delhi because of G20 restrictions. He said four PVR theatres — PVR Plaza, Rivoli, Odeon, and ECX Chanakyapuri — would remain shut during the Summit.

