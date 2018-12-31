Simmba box office collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan film makes around Rs 70 crore

Simmba Movie box office collection: The year 2018 has really good for Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, both professionally and personally. Apart from giving blockbusters like Padmaavat, he also tied the knot with actor Deepika Padukone at a lavish wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. Now icing on the cake is Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's new film Simmba, which seems to have ruled the box office collection in its first weekend. The film has crossed Rs 50-crore mark at the worldwide box office collection so far. Rohit Shetty's movie has managed to earn over Rs 68 crore in the first two days. The film has grossed Rs 44.05 crore in the domestic market and Rs 24.22 crore in the overseas market.

On Friday and Saturday, Simmba raked in over Rs 20.72 crore and Rs 23.33 crore, respectively at the domestic box office collection. Ranveer Singh's Simmba made the box office collection of $372,000 and $520,000 on Thursday and Friday, respectively, in UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council. Ranveer's film added $488,000 in its Friday collection in the USA and Canada, $144,000 in Australia and Fiji and $87,000 in the United Kingdom. However, Simmba showed a marginal decline on Saturday and only managed to collect around Rs 11 crore at the international box office.

#Simmba Overseas key markets... * USA-Canada: Fri $ 488k, Sat $ 584k * UAE-GCC: Thu $ 372k, Fri $ 520k, Sat $ 413k * UK: Fri $ 87k, Sat $ 130k * Australia + Fiji: Fri $ 144k, Sat $ 156k * RoW: Fri $ 273k, Sat $ 307k 2-day total: $ 3.474 mn [ 24.22 cr]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018

#Simmba roars on Day 2... While Mumbai circuit is exceptional, the other circuits that were slightly low on Day 1 have also picked up... Growth on Day 2 [vis--vis Day 1]: 12.60%... Expected to score big numbers today... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr. Total: 44.05 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018

Rohit Shetty directorial has become Ranveer Singh's highest opener in his carrier to date. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat, which released earlier this year, had grossed Rs 19 crore on the day of its release. Ranveer Singh's previous big opening movies are Ali Abbas Zafar's Gunday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Simmba, released on December 28, is Sara Ali Khan's second movie after Kedarnath. The film is an official remake of the 2015 Telugu hit Temper. The movie revolves around a dishonest cop, Sangram Bhalerao, played by Ranveer, who falls in love with Shagun, played by Sara Ali Khan, who works as a caterer near his police station. Sangram's life is turned upside down when a 19-year-old student, who he considers as his sister, gets brutally raped and killed.

Simmba was advertised as a spin-off of Ajay Devgn's Singham series. Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have produced Simmba under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Simmba's cast includes Akshay Kumar and the lead actors of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade in special appearances.

