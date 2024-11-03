Singham Again box office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer hits ₹100 cr worldwide, can it hold strong on Monday?

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again charged into its opening weekend with force, but as the weekend draws to a close, all eyes are on Monday. With a Friday debut of ₹43.50 crore and a slightly tapered yet robust ₹41.50 crore on Saturday, the third installment of Shetty’s Cop Universe is riding a wave of momentum. The challenge now? Navigating the post-Diwali lull and proving it has legs beyond the festivities.

Industry insiders will watch Monday’s numbers closely, as the weekday dip—or lack thereof—will set the tone for the film’s overall box office run. Can Singham Again hold up in the face of a post-holiday slowdown, or will it suffer a significant drop like many before it?

The film’s draw lies in its star-studded ensemble. Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role, joined by cameos from fellow Cop Universe staples Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff bring fresh energy to the franchise, while Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor add star power. Not to mention, Salman Khan makes a special appearance, amplifying audience buzz.

In just two days, Singham Again has already amassed ₹85 crore net domestically and crossed ₹100 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. If the current trajectory holds, the film is on track to surpass ₹200 crore in global gross earnings by Monday morning.

The movie’s appeal is not just its cast but Shetty’s signature mix of high-octane action and mass entertainment. Packed theaters saw occupancy levels as high as 76% on Friday evening, fueled by Diwali excitement. Major markets like Mumbai and Ahmedabad clocked impressive turnouts, while Pune and Jaipur also posted strong numbers.

Despite competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, Singham Again is dominating conversations. With over 2,000 screens worldwide, the film's global reach is significant, including strong footholds in North America, the UK, and beyond.

Monday will reveal if Shetty's action juggernaut is poised for sustained success or if the holiday surge will fade.