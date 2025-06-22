Sitaare Zameen Par Day 2 box office: From a modest start to monster leap, Aamir Khan is back

Sitaare Zameen Par posted a sharp Day 2 jump with ₹21.50 crore, doubling its opening and outperforming Laal Singh Chaddha.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Aamir Khan’s latest release has brought its two-day India net total to ₹32.20 crore. The film, which released on June 20, had opened at ₹10.70 crore on Day 1.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan himself, Sitaare Zameen Par features Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia in key roles. The film has received strong critical reviews and positive audience response, contributing to its solid weekend growth.

In performance terms, Sitaare Zameen Par has already outpaced Laal Singh Chaddha, which earned ₹7.26 crore on Day 2 and posted a two-day total of ₹18.96 crore. It has also surpassed Kesari 2, which collected ₹9.75 crore on its second day with a two-day total of ₹17.5 crore.

Unlike Aamir Khan’s past blockbusters like Dangal, PK, or Dhoom 3, which opened with massive Day 1 figures in the ₹25–50 crore range and saw only modest Day 2 gains of 10–30%, Sitaare Zameen Par has followed a very different trajectory. Dangal posted a 16% Day 2 rise, PK around 20%, and Thugs of Hindostan even saw a drop after its huge opening. These films had little room for upward movement after such strong starts.

Advertisement

In contrast, Sitaare Zameen Par has delivered a rare 100%+ jump on Day 2—a notable feat, particularly in the post-COVID box office landscape. Starting at a more modest level, the film has gained rapid momentum, driven by strong word-of-mouth and a broadly positive audience response. The surge signals growing traction and sets it apart from the typical trend seen in major Aamir Khan releases.

With strong word-of-mouth and a clear pickup in footfalls, especially on Saturday, the film is now positioned for a strong weekend close. Official figures are still awaited, but early trade signals suggest that Sitaare Zameen Par is emerging as a clear recovery point for Aamir Khan’s box office graph.