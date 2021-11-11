Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-starrer races towards Rs 150 cr

Akshay Kumar-starrer action film Sooryavanshi is racing towards Rs 150 crore at the box office. Sooryavanshi had crossed the Rs 100 crore box office milestone on November 10 and is now closing in on the Rs 150 crore mark.

Sooryavanshi earned Rs 9.55 crore in the Indian market on Wednesday taking its all-time domestic gross to Rs 112.36 crore, according to film industry analyst Taran Adarsh.

#Sooryavanshi packs a STRONG NUMBER on Day 6… Good word of mouth + lack of major #Hindi film this Fri gives it a chance to score in Week 2… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 112.36 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/F5U16NUbq2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2021

The film is also performing well internationally. Till Wednesday, Sooryavanshi had collected $4.22 million [approx. Rs 31.39 cr] from the overseas box office, according to Adarsh.

'SOORYAVANSHI' OVERSEAS: 5-DAY TOTAL ₹ 31 CR+...

⭐ Day 1: $ 1.08 mn

⭐ Day 2: $ 1.15 mn

⭐ Day 3: $ 1.06 mn

⭐ Day 4: $ 480k

⭐ Day 5: $ 440k

⭐ Total: $ 4.22 million [₹ 31.39 cr]#Sooryavanshi #Overseas pic.twitter.com/S22JlWw2o5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2021

The film's net gross currency stands at Rs 143.75 crore. The Rohit Shetty directorial is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore box office milestone today itself.

Taran Adarsh stated on Twitter that Sooryavanshi is likely to perform well in week 2 of its release as well due to good word of mouth and a lack of other major Hindi film releases this Friday. "Good word of mouth + lack of major #Hindi film this Fri gives it a chance to score in Week 2," wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty ninth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Shetty now holds the record for the maximum number of films in the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. All four movies in Rohit Shetty's cop universe - Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014) Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021) - are now in the Rs 100 crore club.

The film also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo roles. After Singham and Singham Returns, Singh carried the legacy with his performance in Simmba and now Akshay features as a no-nonsense cop with Katrina Kaif.

The film has been produced jointly by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, and Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films. Sooryavanshi is distributed by Reliance Entertainment.

Also Read: Farm protests: Farmers stop screening of 'Sooryavanshi' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur