SRK’s ‘Jawan’ advance booking springs a surprise: Tickets sold out within 15 minutes across India

In a testimony to his enduring stardom and unwavering fan base, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again created a frenzy amongst his followers. The advance booking for his much-anticipated film, 'Jawan', opened up in several theatres across India, and to the disbelief of many, tickets for the first day's show got completely sold out within a mere 15 minutes of the bookings starting.

The buzz around 'Jawan' has been building for months, and the anticipation was palpable among fans and film pundits. But no one expected that the tickets would be lapped up at such breakneck speed, testifying to the undying love and fanfare the Bollywood Shahenshah enjoys. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar and is scheduled to be released on September 7.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already garnered an amazing Rs 1.2 crore in advance bookings in the United States. Advance booking for the film is also available in Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

Only a few centres in Mumbai opened advance bookings in India. Fans did not waste any time in purchasing tickets. Interestingly, audiences in Thane purchased tickets for as much as Rs 1100. 'Jawan' seats were sold out in 15 minutes in advance bookings.

'Jawan' hits theatres globally on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among others. Deepika Padukone will also make a cameo appearance in the film.

The trailer and the two songs, 'Zinda Banda' and 'Chaleya,' have received an enormously enthusiastic response from the audience.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's music. As an action thriller, the film's high-octane stunts are coordinated by a team of six action directors from around the world.

Jawan is SRK’s second release of the year. Following that, he will appear in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which is set to be released in December. After a long absence, Shah Rukh Khan returned to starring roles in 2023.

Pathaan became Shah Rukh Khan's biggest hit of his career, and its popularity was deemed all the more remarkable because it occurred at a time when Hindi films were struggling at the box office.

All eyes are now on SRK and his latest film, 'Jawan', to see if it lives up to the sky-high expectations already set by its record-breaking advance bookings.

