'Stars asking for Rs 35 crore are opening for Rs 3.5 crore': Karan Johar on why Bollywood is missing business

Amid Bollywood's rough patch, filmmaker Karan Johar, in a podcast, suggested a prescription for revival: a complete revamp and redefinition of what constitutes theatrical success.

“Firstly, audiences' tastes have become very definitive. They want a certain kind of cinema. If you, as a filmmaker, aim for high numbers, your film must perform well across A, B, and C centers. Multiplexes alone won't suffice,” Johar told journalist Faye D’Souza on her YouTube channel.

He highlighted the escalating costs of filmmaking due to inflation and the hefty fees demanded by top actors.

“There are about 10 viable actors in Hindi cinema, and they are all asking for the sun, moon, and earth. You pay them, then cover the film’s production and marketing costs, but if the film doesn’t perform, it’s a huge loss. Those movie stars asking for Rs 35 crore are opening to Rs 3.5 crore. How’s that math working? You have to keep making movies to sustain your organization, but the industry hasn’t found its footing,” Johar told D'Souza.

Reflecting on the industry’s current state, he noted, “Each decade of Hindi cinema had a distinct style. Now, we’re chasing trends without conviction. If an action movie like Jawan or Pathaan works, everyone jumps on the action bandwagon. Then a love story succeeds, and the same thing happens. We’re running around like headless chickens. We haven’t realized that audiences now crave rooted Indian cinema that brings pure joy, without the pressure of critics.”

Johar also pointed out the alienation caused by urban-centric films.

“Audiences don’t want alienating cinema. When you focus on urban themes and neglect Tier 2 cities and smaller towns, you miss out on massive business. Urban cinema can succeed, but only at a certain price,” he added. Karan’s latest production, Kill, is currently in cinemas.

Manoj Desai, ED of Mumbai-based G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir, identifies a bigger issue: poor content.



“This year, movies failed because of bad content,” he stated. Between Diwali 2023 and Holi 2024, 57 Hindi films were released, but only Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal became a blockbuster. Recent months saw two big-budget flops: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, grossed just Rs 64.5 crore five weeks after release, while Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, made on a Rs 250 crore budget, grossed less than Rs 50 crore in the same period.