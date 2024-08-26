'Stree 2' box office collection day 11: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film crosses Rs 400 crore in India; Janmashtami may further boost biz

Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy, has fared exceptionally well at the domestic box office. After logging in stellar collections its second weekend at the box office, the film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in terms of India net collections.

Shraddha Kapoor's latest film made Rs 307.80 crore in its first week at the Indian box office. The film went on to rake in Rs 19.30 crore on its second Friday, Rs 33.80 crore on its second Saturday, and Rs 40.75 crore on its second Sunday, taking second weekend's total India collections to Rs 93.85 crore.

With this, the film's total India box office collections reached Rs 401.65 crore, as film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film had an overall occupancy of 63.69 per cent in its Hindi shows as of its second Sunday.

"Urban centres are performing exceptionally well, but it's the mass pockets that are truly in a league of their own... In fact, the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are witnessing this level of HYSTERIA after a long time," he said.

Adarsh further mentioned that the film is likely to see further growth in its box office collections due to Janmashtami on Monday. Moreover, the film has also emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in the second weekend.

Stree 2 has surpassed the likes of Gadar 2 (Rs 90.47 crore), Animal (Rs 87.56 crore), Jawan (Rs 82.46 crore), Baahubali 2's Hindi version (Rs 80.75 crore), Dangal (Rs 73.70 crore), and The Kashmir Files (Rs 70.15 crore).

Meanwhile, Stree 2 is expected to be available on Amazon Prime Video in late September or early October this year after its theatrical run, as per media reports.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 follows the events of the 2018 film Stree. The film focuses on Vicky and his group of friends as they give it their all to free the town of Chanderi from Sarkata's terror.

The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia also feature in cameo roles.

Stree 2 is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, which features movies like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya.