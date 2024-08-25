Stree 2 box-office collection Day 10: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao juggernaut rolls on, can it beat SRK's Jawan?

Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy hit, continues its winning momentum at the domestic box office, raking in an estimated ₹341.65 crore in just 10 days. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, has shown strong staying power since its release on August 15, benefiting from strategic timing and solid word-of-mouth.

According to Sacnilk.com, Stree 2 kicked off with ₹8.5 crore during paid premieres and surged to ₹51.8 crore on its opening day. The film sustained its pace over the weekend, collecting ₹31.4 crore on Friday, ₹43.85 crore on Saturday, and ₹55.9 crore on Sunday. Although collections dipped slightly to ₹38.1 crore on Monday, the film continued to draw audiences, adding ₹25.8 crore on Tuesday, ₹19.5 crore on Wednesday, and ₹16.8 crore on Thursday. By the end of its first week, the film had amassed ₹291.65 crore.

The momentum carried into the second week, with a surprising 4.17% increase in collections on its second Friday, bringing in ₹17.5 crore. On Saturday, the film is estimated to have earned ₹32.5 crore, pushing its 10-day total to ₹341.65 crore.

Stree 2 is expected to reach over ₹432 crore, placing it third behind Jawan (₹456 crore) and Pathaan (₹438 crore), while ahead of Animal (₹428 crore) and Gadar 2 (₹415 crore). Jawan demonstrated remarkable endurance, adding ₹106 crore in its second week and ultimately becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time with ₹562 crore.

In its first two weeks, Stree 2 is expected to trail Jawan by ₹125-130 crore but has a few advantages that could help close the gap. Firstly, it is displaying a stronger trend than Jawan, and secondly, it faces no significant competition until October. These factors position Stree 2 with a strong chance of potentially surpassing Jawan in the coming weeks.

Solid storytelling and rooted content

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to laud the team behind Stree 2 for their “juggernaut mega blockbuster success.” He credited the film's triumph to its “solid storytelling” and “rooted content,” emphasizing that these elements resonate with audiences, especially when paired with strategic release timing. Stree 2 benefited from a long Independence Day weekend, a luxury not afforded to other big releases like Fighter and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which saw more modest openings.

Johar's reflections highlight a broader trend in Hindi cinema: while many are still trying to crack the code of audience preferences, the success of Stree 2 reaffirms that audiences will always gravitate towards well-told, engaging stories.

Ayushmann roped in too...

Aparshakti Khurana recently expressed excitement over his brother Ayushmann Khurrana joining Maddock Films' horror-comedy franchise, hinting at more surprises in future installments. “We had been waiting for so long to work with each other in something good, and what can be better than a world which has been created?” he said in a conversation with PTI. Aparshakti noted that the brothers didn't ask to be cast together, but the opportunity arose naturally after Stree 2 wrapped up.

