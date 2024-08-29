'Stree 2' box office collection week 2: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor film to hit Rs 450 crore today

Stree 2, the horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has held its own in its second week at the ticket counters in India. The latest Shraddha Kapoor film made Rs 55.40 crore on its opening day, Rs 204 crore on its opening weekend, and Rs 307.80 crore at the end of its first week.

Related Articles

Going further, the film struck gold and minted Rs 19.30 crore on its second Friday, Rs 33.80 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 40.75 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 20.20 crore on its second Monday, Rs 12.25 crore on its second Tuesday, and Rs 10.40 crore on its second Wednesday.

With this, the film's total India net collections stack up to Rs 444.50 crore as of its second week, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is likely to cross Rs 450 crore today and will set sights on the Rs 500 crore mark.

Commenting on the film's stellar box office performance, Adarsh said: "Stree 2 continues to exhibit a rock-steady trend, with a minimal decline on its [second] Wed compared to Tue... This solid hold on weekdays - especially after a string of holidays - suggests that the film is poised for an impressive weekend 3."

In terms of second Wednesday collections, Stree 2 has topped the likes of Dhoom 3 (Rs 10.38 crore), Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 10 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 10 crore), Animal (Rs 9.75 crore), and PK (Rs 9.05 crore).

On Tuesday, Stree 2 had topped the India lifetime business of Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. With this, the film emerged as the sixth highest grossing Hindi film. Not only this, Stree 2 has also crossed Rs 600 crore at the worldwide gross box office.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, Stree 2 focuses on Vicky and his group of friends who help save the town of Chanderi from Sarkata, a headless creature who abducts women.

It is a sequel of the 2018 blockbuster horror comedy film Stree, which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles.