Stree 2 box office collection Day 30: A clever move puts Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film near SRK's Pathaan, Jawan

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 continues to dominate the box office in its 30th day, pulling in ₹3.35 crore on its fifth Friday. The film's total domestic collection now stands at ₹542.70 crore, solidifying its position as one of the biggest hits of 2024.

Despite a reduction in shows across various cities, the film maintained its momentum. In Mumbai, Stree 2 recorded 18% occupancy across 514 shows, while Delhi-NCR saw 14.25% occupancy in 686 shows.

A buy-one-get-one offer introduced by the makers on Friday also contributed to ticket sales. Globally, the film’s box office collection stands at ₹787.8 crore, with ₹666.09 crore gross earnings from India alone.

With little competition in theatres—Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders opened to ₹1.15 crore and did not impact Stree 2’s performance—the film is on track to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in domestic collections.



Pathaan earned ₹543.09 crore in India, and Stree 2 is closing in on that milestone. With its strong hold at the box office and no major competition, Stree 2 is expected to continue its impressive run.

Stree 2 is also close to surpassing the Hindi net collection of Jawan. The film, made on a budget of ₹50 crore, has earned over ₹560 crore in 30 days, and it is now very close to overtaking Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in terms of Hindi net collection.

Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest hit so far, earned ₹582.31 crore from its Hindi release, and after releasing in multiple languages, it collected ₹640.25 crore in India overall.

Worldwide, Jawan earned ₹1160 crore. With no major Hindi releases in theatres this week, it seems that Stree 2 will continue its stronghold at the box office for another week. It is also possible that the film might cross the ₹600 crore mark, creating history.