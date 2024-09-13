Stree 2 box office collection Day 29: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer could dethrone SRK's Jawan this weekend

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is nearing the lifetime net domestic collections of Animal and could challenge Jawan's numbers by the coming weekend.

On its 29th day, the film added ₹2.75 crore to its total, bringing its domestic earnings to ₹539.35 crore, as per Sacnilk. With just ₹14 crore left to surpass Animal's ₹553.87 crore, Stree 2 is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

Related Articles

In major regions like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, Stree 2 maintained steady occupancy, with 10.75% and 13.25%, respectively, across 723 shows in both markets.

The film is closing in on Jawan's Hindi nett total of ₹582.31 crore and, with no major Hindi releases lined up this weekend, could soon surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe and follows the success of its 2018 predecessor, Stree.

The film’s producers recently introduced a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer starting from September 13, which is expected to give a further boost to box office collections.

With other competing films like Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa fading from theatres, Stree 2 is set to dominate the box office in the coming days.

The makers of Stree 2 have announced an exciting buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) offer, allowing audiences to purchase one ticket and get another free. Sharing the offer via a poster, they wrote, "This offer won't come again, so book your tickets now." The promotion is a great opportunity for anyone who hasn't yet watched the film. To take advantage of the BOGO offer, simply use the code "STREE2" on the BookMyShow app.

As Stree 2 edges closer to beating both Animal and Jawan, its position as the biggest Hindi hit of the year seems almost inevitable.



The film’s current worldwide gross stands at ₹762.5 crore, marking a significant achievement for the horror-comedy genre in Indian cinema.