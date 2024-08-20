'Stree 2' box office collection day 5: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film crosses Rs 200 crore in India; Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein continue to struggle

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 has benefitted immensely from the partial Raksha Bandhan holiday on Monday. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone in India within the first 5 days of its release.

Stree 2 collected Rs 8.5 crore from its preview shows, Rs 51.8 crore on its day 1, Rs 31.4 crore on its day 2, Rs 43.85 crore on its day 3, Rs 55.9 crore on its day 4, and around Rs 37 crore on its day 5. With this, the film's total India net box office collection has reached Rs 228.45 crore as of its first Monday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The latest Shraddha Kapoor film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer actioner Fighter, which was a Republic Day 2024 release. Fighter made a total of Rs 212.79 crore in its lifetime at the India box office.

Not just this, Stree 2 also has the distinction of being one of the fastest Bollywood movies of all time to cross the Rs 200 crore mark after Jawan (4 days), Animal (4 days), Pathaan (4 days) and Gadar 2 (5 days). The feat achieved by Stree 2 is commendable as it was not the only theatrical release this Independence Day.

The horror comedy released alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Both Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein are struggling at the box office. In its first 5 days, Vedaa has managed to earn only Rs 15.50 crore whereas Khel Khel Mein has raked in merely Rs 15.95 crore.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the fifth film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. The film is based on the events after Stree and focuses on the efforts of Vicky and his friends to save Chanderi from a headless creature known as Sarkata.

It features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia in cameo roles.