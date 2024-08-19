'Stree 2' worldwide box office collection: Shraddha Kapoor-led film eyes Rs 300 crore after blockbuster weekend 1

Stree 2, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy flick, emerged a hit at the global box office in its opening weekend. The film raked in a total of Rs 283 crore in terms of gross worldwide box office collections as of its first week, according to production house Maddock Films.

While sharing the collections on X, the production house wrote: "The box office juggernaut that's BREAKING and SHATTERING records! Thank you audience, for making it happen (sic)." With this, the latest Shraddha Kapoor film has now set its sights on the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, the film has struck gold at the Indian box office. The latest Shraddha Kapoor film earned Rs 8.5 crore from its preview shows, Rs 51.8 crore on its day 1, Rs 31.4 crore on its day 2, Rs 43.85 crore on its day 3, and Rs 55.9 crore on its day 4.

With this, the film's India net box office collection reached Rs 194.60 crore on its first weekend. Stree 2's India gross box office collection, on the other hand, stands at Rs 240 crore.

In terms of opening weekend business, the film has surpassed the likes of KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi version (Rs 193.99 crore), Sultan (Rs 180.36 crore), War (Rs 166.25 crore), Bharat (Rs 150.10 crore) and Gadar 2 (Rs 134.88 crore). Stree 2 has become the fourth highest weekend grosser at the domestic box office of all time after Jawan (Rs 286.16 crore), Pathaan (Rs 280.75 crore), and Animal (Rs 201.76 crore).

Commenting on the film's stupendous India box office business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that this only proves that a well-made entertainer will always be embraced by the audiences.

"Stree 2 hit the ball out of the stadium on Day 4 [Sunday], creating HAVOC by surpassing its Day 1 [Thursday] numbers [Independence Day]... It only goes to prove once again that a well-made desi entertainer will always be embraced by the audiences," Adarsh said in a post. He also said that the film is likely to do well on Monday due to the Raksha Bandhan holiday.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is set in Chanderi and focuses on the events after Stree. It is the fifth film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. The movie features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles.