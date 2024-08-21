'Stree 2' box office collection day 6: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film cruises towards Rs 300 crore in India; Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein struggle to reach Rs 20 crore

Stree 2, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy, has set the cash registers ringing ever since its release. The film crossed Rs 250 crore mark at the India box office in terms of net collections on its first Tuesday.

Stree 2 minted Rs 8.5 crore from its preview shows, Rs 51.8 crore on its day 1, Rs 31.4 crore on its day 2, Rs 43.85 crore on its day 3, Rs 55.9 crore on its day 4, Rs 38.1 crore on its day 5 and around Rs 25 crore on its day 6.

Related Articles

With this, the film's box office collection reached Rs 254.55 crore as of its first Tuesday, according to trade portal Sacnilk. It has now set its sights on the Rs 300 crore-milestone at the India box office.

Even as Shraddha Kapoor's latest film has achieved remarkable box office success, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa-- which released alongside Stree 2-- are scrambling to make an impact at the ticket counters. Both the films are struggling to touch the Rs 20 crore-mark at the India box office.

Khel Khel Mein earned Rs 5.05 crore on its day 1, Rs 2.05 crore on its day 2, Rs 3.1 crore on its day 3, Rs 3.85 crore on its day 4, Rs 2 crore on its day 5 and around Rs 1.10 crore on its day 6, taking its total India net box office collection to Rs 17.15 crore.

Vedaa, on the other hand, is nearing a complete washout at the ticket counters. The John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer commercial actioner raked in Rs 6.3 crore on its day 1, Rs 1.8 crore on its day 2, Rs 2.7 crore on its day 3, Rs 3.2 crore on its day 4, Rs 1.5 crore on its day 5, and around Rs 0.60 crore on its day 6.

With this, the film's total India box office collection stood at Rs 16.10 crore as of its first Tuesday. Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein released in theatres alongside Stree 2 on August 15.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film focuses on Vicky and his group of friends who battle it out to save Chanderi from the havoc unleashed by a headless creature who abducts women. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles.