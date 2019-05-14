Student of the Year 2 Box Office Collections Day 4: Tiger Shroff's film slows down, total earnings near Rs 50 crore

Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2), starring Tiger Shroff and debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, witnessed a 55 per cent drop in collections on Monday. The teen-romantic drama managed to earn merely Rs 5.42 crore on Day 4. SOTY 2, made on an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore, has earned Rs 44.35 crore till now.

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 is the sequel to 2012 release Student of the Year. SOTY 2 revolves around the lives of the students of the prestigious Saint Teresa's College.

SOTY 2 witnessed a drop mainly in Mumbai and Delhi NCR on Monday, where the film had performed well during the weekend, according to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. So far, SOTY 2 has collected Rs 11.72 crore in Mumbai and Rs 7.83 crore in Delhi NCR.



#StudentOfTheYear2 declines 54.23% on Mon [vis--vis Fri]... Slows at plexes of Mumbai, Delhi, NCR [where it was performing best]... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr. Total: 44.35 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2019 SOTY 2 has received an unfavourable response from movie critics, as well as moviegoers. Therefore it is likely that the film's collection will dip further in its weekday collections. Moreover, with the release of Bollywood romantic comedy De De Pyaar De and Hollywood action film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum next Friday, Karan Johar's SOTY 2 has one week to recover its cost, added Taran Adarsh. Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... Top 3 *opening weekend* biz...

2016: #Baaghi 38.58 cr

2018: #Baaghi2 73.10 cr

2019: #SOTY2 38.83 cr#SOTY2 faces two major films on Fri - #DeDePyaarDe and #JohnWick: Chapter 3... Biz on weekdays is extremely crucial. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

Besides, SOTY 2 is currently facing a stiff competition from Marvel Studio's Avengers: Endgame, which minted Rs 13.75 crore in its third weekend at the box office.

According to boxofficeindia.com, Endgame is close to cross Rs 100 crore mark in Mumbai and South India. Currently, the film is standing at Rs 95 crore in Mumbai while in South India, it has earned Rs 96.9 crore, till now. Avengers: Endgame hit the screens on April 26 and has crossed Rs 350 crore mark in Indian market in just 18 days.

