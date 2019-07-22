Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan's film likely to breach Rs 100-crore mark

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 has seen a spike in its earnings at the box office. With Super 30, Hrithik Roshan made a comeback in Bollywood after two years. The education drama film has witnessed 80-85 per cent growth during its second weekend at the box office. By the end of Day 10, the film is likely to earn nearly Rs 100 crore, reported trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh. He also mentioned that the Vikas Bahl directorial had gained strong numbers from Mumbai and Delhi circuits, where the film raked in Rs 27.71 crore and Rs 18.25 crore, respectively. In the mass circuits, especially in Punjab and Mysore, Super 30 minted Rs 7.84 crore and Rs 5.61 crore, added Taran Adarsh.



Super 30 narrates the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains a batch of 30 students 'Super 30' for the coveted Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) entrance exam every year. The film has received mixed reviews from the audience, however the film's inspirational storyline has won the heart of several political personalities. From Vice President of India to Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Super 30 has been hailed by several Indian politicians. Moreover, the film has been declared tax free in Rajasthan and Bihar.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot made this announcement on Twitter, saying, " We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of Rajasthan". Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi also made Super 30 tax free in the state, owing to the film's inspirational storyline. The film, which released on July 12, also features Mrunal Thakuur, Aditya Shrivastava, Amit Sadh, Nandish Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

