Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik Roshan's hit film earns Rs 160 crore globally

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's latest offering Super 30 has completed two weeks at the box office and the film is still trending at the ticket windows. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh yesterday mentioned that Super 30 had performed better than big Bollywood releases like Salman Khan's Bharat, Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy in the second week. Super 30 has earned nearly Rs 35 crore in Week 2. Based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kuamar, the film has minted Rs 110. 68 crore till now. The film has comfortably survived infront of Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster Kabir Singh and Disney's The Lion King to emerge as a 'hit'. From today onwards, the film will also clash with Kangana Ranaut's much-hyped Judgementall Hai Kya and Arjun Kapoor's Arjun Patiala at the silver-screen.

Super 30 is Hrithik Roshan's one of the latest biggest hits after Krish 3 (2013), Kaabil (2017) and Bang Bang (2014) that have crossed Rs 100-crore mark. Super 30 has been hailed by audience in India and overseas. Super 30 has has raked in Rs 160 crore worldwide so far. Region-wise, the film has earned Rs 32.55 crore in Mumbai circuit and Rs 21.39 in Delhi and UP circuits. Internationally, Super 30 has minted Rs 28.93 crore. This Vikas Bahl directorial has become favorite of politicians as well. From Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, the film has earned plaudits from several political leaders. The film has also been exempted from the GST in four states (Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat) and the national capital.

Super 30 film is based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who is known for his initiative 'Super 30'. He teaches economically backward kids for the IIT entrance exams for free. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

